Mummery, Charles Raymond , 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 17, 2020, at his residence in Cutler Bay, Florida. Ray had a long and distinguished career as a physician, specializing in family medicine and affiliated at different times with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Doctors Hospital, South Miami Hospital and Baptist Hospital in Miami, where he was one of the original group of physicians and later served as Chief of Staff.He maintained an aviation medicine practice until his retirement in February 2015. Ray graduated from Denison University in Granville, Ohio in 1954, where he was a member of the American Commons Club. He earned his medical degree at Temple University in Philadelphia in 1958, and he was a longtime member of Mensa. Growing up in Ohio, Ray hated cold weather and was determined to spend his adulthoodin a warm climate. According to family lore, he chose a medical residency in Miami over one in California because he was convinced that his old car would not have made it to the West Coast. Cars were a big part of Ray's life Porsches in particular, which he owned and raced for many years. He could fix anything, and much of his free time was spent working at his beloved "shop," Miami Auto Racing, on a variety of temperamental cars and racing in and winning in his class iconic sports car events, including the "24 Hours of Daytona" and the "12 Hours of Sebring," as a member of the Sports Car Club of America and IMSA. He was a perfectionist, known to throw around an "F bomb" or two while trying to fix a stubborn engine or when a part failed unexpectedly and he couldn't make it to a checkered flag. Ray was well read, inquisitive and liked to challenge himself by repairing and rebuilding cars, solving puzzles and learning how to scuba dive, play the guitar or sail. Although he had many interests throughout his life, in his later years, sailing and sail boats were especially meaningful to him. He liked to joke that owning a boat "was like standing in the shower and tearing up $1000 bills." Ray loved being on or near the water he cherished his Gables by the Sea home with its access to Biscayne Bay. His decision to join the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club in Coconut Grove in 1999, along with his wife, Flora, was a prophetic moment in his life. He enjoyed competing in, and especially winning, the Club's regattas over the years, and as he slowed down a bit more recently, he relished going to the Club with Flo, seeing old friends, telling jokes (most of them on the racy side) and simply enjoying the view of beautiful sailboats in their slips on a warm sunny Florida day. Ray is survived by his wife of 31 years, Flora Mummery; his former wife, Kathleen Osborne; his two children and their spouses, Daniel (Frances) and Lisa (Steve); his two step-children and their spouses, John (Pilar) and Laura (Charlie); and his eight grandchildren, Lindsey, Erica, Amanda, Daniel, Will, Alex, Paige and Margot. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club at a future date to be determined.

