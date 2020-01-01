Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Robert Rigl. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rigl, Charles Robert "Charlie" passed away peacefully at home on December 27th, 2019, at age 89 surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren. Born in New York City, he came to Miami at the age of three with his parents and baby sister, Ruth. Charlie attended Coral Gables Elementary, Ponce de Leon Senior High and earned a BSBA in accounting from the University of Florida. There he joined the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and met a group of men that remained steadfast friends for life. He followed graduation with a two-year enlistment in the U S Army. During perennial family summer vacations to Hendersonville, North Carolina in the late 40's, Charlie met the love of his life, Jeanne Ann Culbreth, and they were married one week after his discharge in August 1954. Charlie became a co-owner in a small Miami-based commercial tire sales and service company. The move began a fifty-plus year business career. The company prospered and at his retirement Charlie was a co-owner of one of the largest commercial tire dealers in the state. Charlie and Jeanne Ann became active members of St. Philip's Episcopal Church in 1957 and over the years Charlie held a number of lay positions, including treasurer, senior warden and school board chair. Charlie and Jeanne Ann moved to their Coral Gables home in 1966 and lived there ever since. He was a member of Mahi Shrine, and Coral Gables Country Club, and presently held memberships in the Riviera Country Club and Biscayne Bay Yacht Club. Charlie loved sports, playing handball, golf, basketball and ping-pong in his younger days, and tennis later in life. He was a season ticket holder to the Miami Hurricanes and Miami Dolphins for many years. He loved gardening and being told he had the best-looking yard in the neighborhood and was awarded the Coral Gables Landscape Beautification Award in 2015. He liked to travel, and he and Jeanne Ann were fortunate to visit many parts of the world during their 65 years of marriage. Charlie was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, with a gentle nature, keen intellect, humor and humanity that his family, friends and business associates will sorely miss. He was quoted as saying: "My special thanks to my son, Steve, who was a tremendous help to me, Jeanne Ann, and the family during my illness." Charlie was predeceased by his parents, Charles J. Rigl and Nell Hines Rigl, and his sister, Ruth Rigl Jackson. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Ann and sons, Charles T. Rigl (Cathy Seebach Rigl), Stephen R. Rigl (Joanne Rosenbluth) and daughter Kathryn Rigl Broecker and five grandchildren, Alexandra Goeringer (Conrad), Veronica Rigl, Emma Rigl, Alexander Rigl, and Griffin Broecker. The memorial service will be on Saturday, January 4th at 1:00 PM at the address provided below. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Philip's Episcopal Church Foundation 1121 Andalusia Avenue, Coral Gables, Florida 33134 or the .

