WILLIAMS, Charles Robert passed away peacefully in Coral Gables, Florida on April 1, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1921 in Detroit, Michigan. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Leanore (Lee) Williams. He will be laid to rest at Flagler Memorial Park on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie's memory may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 7377 SW 64 th Street, Miami, Florida 33143 or the Elks National Foundation, 2750 North Lakeview Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A complete obituary available @ www.caballeroriverowestchester.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 5, 2020