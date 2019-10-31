Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles W. "COOKIE" Brinkman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles W. "COOKIE" Brinkman expired peacefully on the 24th Oct. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Amy Dalli, 3 brothers, "Rusty" (Linda), Joe, & Jim (Dianne), a daughter Melissa & her 3 children (Kyle, Julia & Erica), and a son "Chip" (Beth) & their 2 children (Banks & "Bo"). Charismatic Cookie was born in Cincinnati, OH to the late Helen and Joseph Brinkman. He was an exceptional athlete earning all-city in golf & football while attending Roger Bacon H.S. He continued to excel receiving a scholarship to the University of Louisville (coached by Lee Corso) and was the team captain playing tight end & catching the tying touchdown pass in the 1970 Pasadena Bowl (Jr Rose Bowl). Cookie still holds records at U of L today. He was then drafted as a wide receiver by the Cincinnati Bengals and traded to the Cleveland Browns. His final years in the NFL were with the Buffalo Bills. From the playing field to the corporate world, Cookie's personality, intelligence and discipline resulted in moving up through the ranks at Alcoa to his final position as VP of Sales. Not being satisfied with the idle mode of retirement, he eagerly supported his wife as VP of Marketing for her John Casablancas MTM Agency in Miami, FL. Cookie loved learning a new exciting industry and absorbing the energy of the youth, in addition to the rewards of making a positive impact on people's lives (all ages). For all the copious people that Cookie endearingly touched throughout his entire lifetime a mass will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church on SATURDAY the 9th of Nov at 10 am. (3716 Garden Ave., Miami Beach 33140). A wake celebrating the amazing man he will always be is set for SUNDAY the 10th of Nov from 1-5 pm. The wake will be take place at the NFL Alumni South FL chapter located at 20650 Highland Lakes Blvd, Miami 33179. Please RSVP to

