Charles Windsor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 82 of Miami died on May 6, 2020 after a 2 year battle with leukemia. He is survived by his wife of 54 yrs., his daughter, son & 2 grandchildren. A devout Christian & deacon serving his church over 35 yrs., Charles was a research chemist at U of M (17 yrs) & a science teacher at Coral Park Sr HS (22 yrs). He was loved by all & will be missed. Services to be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his name to Tamiami Bapt. Church, Miami Rescue Mission or Best Friends Animal Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved