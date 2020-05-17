Age 82 of Miami died on May 6, 2020 after a 2 year battle with leukemia. He is survived by his wife of 54 yrs., his daughter, son & 2 grandchildren. A devout Christian & deacon serving his church over 35 yrs., Charles was a research chemist at U of M (17 yrs) & a science teacher at Coral Park Sr HS (22 yrs). He was loved by all & will be missed. Services to be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his name to Tamiami Bapt. Church, Miami Rescue Mission or Best Friends Animal Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store