KERSEMANS, Charlotte Ann Moneyhun, 57, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019. Charlotte was recently a realtor in the Kendall area with Yes Realtors. she is survived by her Husband, Koen A. of Plantation, FL. Daughter, Christine J. Erice of Coconut Grove, FL. Father, R.K. Moneyhun Jr of Hendersonville, NC. Brother, Jonathan (Haydee) Moneyhun of Kendall, FL. And numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Interment and graveside services at 1 PM, Friday, February 8, 2019, Southern Memorial Cemetery, at 15000 West Dixie Highway, North Miami FL
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 7, 2019