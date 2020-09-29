DE OGBURN, Charlotte Marie (Col, USAF, Retired) age 86, peacefully passed away at home on 9/22/2020. She graduated Miami Jackson Senior High School in 1952 and received her BS in nursing from Johns Hopkins University in 1957. She had a successful career in the USAF that spanned 4 continents and almost 3 decades. After retiring, she volunteered for many charitable organizations and was most proud of her work with veterans. She was a true friend to many. The family would like to extend its thanks to the many throughout her life for whom she cared and loved.



