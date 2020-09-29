1/1
Charlotte Marie de Ogburn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DE OGBURN, Charlotte Marie (Col, USAF, Retired) age 86, peacefully passed away at home on 9/22/2020. She graduated Miami Jackson Senior High School in 1952 and received her BS in nursing from Johns Hopkins University in 1957. She had a successful career in the USAF that spanned 4 continents and almost 3 decades. After retiring, she volunteered for many charitable organizations and was most proud of her work with veterans. She was a true friend to many. The family would like to extend its thanks to the many throughout her life for whom she cared and loved.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved