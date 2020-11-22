1/1
Charlotte Milgram
1930 - 2020
Charlotte Milgram
May 9, 1930 - November 20, 2020
Boca Raton, Florida - Charlotte "Charlie" Goldberg Milgram passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday. She was 90. Charlie was a loving wife, savvy businesswoman, dedicated philanthropist and vivid storyteller. She is survived by her loving family, her children Michelle (Wayne) and Scott (Judy), her sister Marlene, her grandchildren Nicole, Gabrielle (Michael), Erica (Ari), Melissa and Maxine, and her great grandchildren Julia, Dylan, Addison, Emma, Skyler, Benjamin, Sofia, Ella and Ethan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Diabetes Research Institute at diabetesresearch.org.


Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
