COURSHON, Charles J. "Buddy" of Miami Beach passed away on November 12, 2019. Born May 24, 1926, son of Beatrice and Aaron Courshon, and brother of Arthur and Jack Courshon. Buddy graduated from Miami Beach Senior High School and the University of Florida where he received his undergraduate and law degrees. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and practiced law in Miami-Dade County for over 50 years. Buddy is survived by his loving wife Sue of 65 years and four adoring children, Debbie (Gary) Burman, Kathy (Neal) Lechtner, Andrew Courshon and Betsy Courshon; nine grandchildren, Blake and Brett Burman, Danielle Shapiro, Alyssa, Chadwick and Lauren Courshon, Bryce Lechtner and Benjamin and David Spiegelman; and three great grandchildren. Buddy took the greatest of pleasure in his profession, sailing, skiing, traveling, and his family. He will be deeply missed by all. Private Family Services will be held at Mt. Nebo. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 14, 2019