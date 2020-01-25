LAFARGA, LILY CHAVIN , 96, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. Born in 1923 in Lithuania, Lily immigrated to Cuba at the age of four, and to the U.S. in 1961. For 40 years, she was the owner/operator of Lily's Fabrics, an iconic landmark in downtown Miami that drew loyal customers from around the world. Lily was married to the love of her life Juan LaFarga (dec), mother of Alexis (dec) and Janet. Known for her work ethic, personal strength, wisdom, and creativity, she was a woman of many talents who inspired everyone around her. Lily was a skilled artist, painter, and clothing designer. She never dwelled on hardships, choosing instead positivity, gratitude and humor. She loved dancing with her husband Juan and card games with life-long friends. Lily, you were a remarkable woman and will be forever missed by the many who knew and loved you. Lily is survived by her sister Sarita, devoted daughter Janet, daughter-in-law Diane, grandchildren Nina, David, Sasha, Ralph, Kelly, great-grandchildren Ralph, Christopher & family.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 25, 2020