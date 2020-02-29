Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl M. Carter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cheryl M. Carter, award winning professor at Florida International University, long time educator, Tourism Professional of the Year and Mentor, died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones following a renewed battle with cancer. Born in Iowa City, Cheryl grew up on a farm in eastern Iowa. Eventually she moved to Miami where she graduated from FIU with a Bachelor of Science degree and where she later earned her Master of Science degree. Later, Cheryl began teaching classes at FIU where she became a full professor at its Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. Cheryl dedicated her career to FIU, to its academics, to mentoring its students, and to helping students find good jobs. Cheryl was also a board of the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism (“AOHT”) in Miami. As such she was instrumental in developing the foundation of the academic program at the AOHT. She worked tirelessly for the AOHT throughout her career and was awarded its prestigious Tourism Professional of the Year award. Cheryl is survived by her sister Lynne of Miami, brother Jeffrey (wife Marty) of Iowa City, niece Shawn (son Jaiden), nephew Chase, and several beloved Carter, Eves, Ohl, and Yedlik cousins. Cheryl’s father Vernon and mother Lois pre-deceased her. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:30 AM on the FIU Biscayne Bay Campus, Wine Spectator Restaurant. In lieu of flowers it is suggested that a donation be made to the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism, of Miami or the Nichols Christian Church, Summer Bible School Fund, c/o Pastor Corrine Welsch, 607 Grant Ave., Nichols, IA 52766.

