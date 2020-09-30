Chesne Ryman

Ryman, Chesne of Coconut Grove passed away on September 28. Originally from Sydney Australia, Chesne was born into a Scandinavian family of three generations of opera singers. Ms. Ryman had an extraordinary career as an international opera singer, recording artist and educator for over sixty-five years. Ms. Ryman was a company member in the Elizabethan Opera Company, the Joan Sutherland Grand Opera Company and Williamson Music Theatre Company. She has shared the stage with Dame Joan Sutherland, Luciano Pavarotti & Richard Bonynge. Ms. Ryman was invited to sing at the Royal Performance opening of the Sydney Opera House performing the role of "Queen of the Night" in The Magic Flute in the presence of H.M. Queen Elizabeth. Her career took her to the stages of Europe and Israel. Ms. Ryman has recorded six albums with critically acclaimed Swedish composer/conductor Inger Wikström. In Stockholm, Ms. Ryman became Head of the Vocal and Opera department at the Nordic Music Conservatorium. Relocating to Miami, Ms. Ryman has been on faculty at New World School of the Arts for over thirty years where she was still teaching private voice up to two weeks ago. Her many students have gone onto incredible careers in opera houses, Broadway, the Nation's top regional theaters and other avenues of great contributions to the world. She is survived by her daughter Sharne, son-in-law Peter, three grandchildren Tristan, Alexis & Lachlan in Australia and two grandchildren in Florida, Sydney and Samantha. A mass is scheduled for 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 1st at Saint David Catholic Church in Davie. Because of Chesne's special relationship with animals, in lieu of flowers please send a donation to the ASPCA at ASPCA.ORG
.