With deep sorrow we mourn the loss of

Chris William Charouhis

We will never forget all the love you gave and

sacrifices you made to get us where we are today.

He leaves behind his wife, Pauline, of 67 years,

his children Stephanie, Christine, William, and

their spouses, nine grandchildren, and two great

grandchildren. A private family service will be held.

