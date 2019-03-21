HASSUK, CHRISTINE, of Aventura, Florida passed away on March 19th. Christine was the loving mother of Ian (Heidi) Stern, Linda Stern, and Adam (Tracy) Stern. Dear sister of Richard (Joanie) Heydt. Cherished grandmother of, Asaf (Adi), Amitai (Adi), Na (Danielle), Hunter, Chloe, Morgan, and Justin. Adored great-grandmother of, Noam, Ronit, and caregiver Nell Taylor. She was loved by all and will be missed by all. Chapel services will be held, Thursday, March 21 at 10:00 am at Levitt-Weinstein-Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert, 18840 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, 33180, (305) 932-2700.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 21, 2019