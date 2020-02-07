Christopher "Chris" Byron Covoletski passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by the love of his life and beautiful wife of 31 years, Marilis, and proud father of his three wonderful children, Christina; Christopher; and Cecilia. He also enjoyed the company of his beloved kitties. Chris was a dedicated car and tire salesman for over 30 years. He was a true outdoorsman that enjoyed golfing, camping, and, most importantly, fishing. Chris often said that he felt closet to God in the ocean. He will be forever remembered as a kind and generous man who often helped anyone that crossed his path. Chris will be deeply missed.

