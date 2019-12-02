Christopher Kasbar

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Kasbar.
Service Information
Stanfill Funeral Homes
10545 South Dixie Hwy.
Miami, FL
33156
(305)-667-2518
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Epiphany Catholic Church
8235 SW 57 Avenue
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

KASBAR, CHRISTOPHER Gerard, 24, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on November 29, 2019. He was a miracle from the day he was born, he battled cancer while overcoming many obstacles and achieving his goals, never complaining and always concerned and caring for others. He was deeply loved and will be truly missed by all who were blessed to know him. He is survived by his parents, Gregory and Michelle; brother, Gregory; grandmother, Laurice; uncles, Michael and John and many cousins. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Epiphany Catholic Church, 8235 SW 57 Avenue. Entombment will be private.
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.