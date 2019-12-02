KASBAR, CHRISTOPHER Gerard, 24, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on November 29, 2019. He was a miracle from the day he was born, he battled cancer while overcoming many obstacles and achieving his goals, never complaining and always concerned and caring for others. He was deeply loved and will be truly missed by all who were blessed to know him. He is survived by his parents, Gregory and Michelle; brother, Gregory; grandmother, Laurice; uncles, Michael and John and many cousins. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Epiphany Catholic Church, 8235 SW 57 Avenue. Entombment will be private.
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 2, 2019