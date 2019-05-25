Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Stewart-Muniz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STEWART-MUNIZ, CHRISTOPHER, a funny, warm man with a special gift for technology and the human mind, died Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was 29, taken unfairly soon from his loved ones. Chris was born and raised in Miami Shores, in a home with a backyard he rarely inhabited and a computer he quickly learned to bend to his will. From an early age, he was fascinated with technology, from LEGOs to homemade weather stations to a server running in his living room. He was always seeking to broaden his knowledge of the world through technology: During Hurricane Irma, he set up an impromptu webcam on the balcony to document and broadcast the storm as it rolled in. He worked in IT, and his clients regularly praised his patience and understanding. Though Chris was self-taught, he knew more than most professionals. When he pursued higher education at the University of Central Florida and Florida International University it was for a degree in psychology, one of his passions. He read widely and deeply. He could just as easily talk about artificial intelligence, robotics and human memory as the political news of the day or how to solve any computer problem. He was a prolific news reader and felt passionately about the rights of disenfranchised people. Chris stood against bigotry of any kind and always made that clear. He wasn't afraid to start an internet fight and finish it, backing up every line of argument with primary sources from his varied readings. But Chris read people well too. He never failed to text with a "just checking up on you :)" or a few sweet words on a picture posted to social media or a piece of good writing. He had a way of making you feel like you could be completely yourself around him, and he'd love you more because of it. When you needed help, Chris was the hand helping you move, the friend lending you money, the patient family repairing your computer. Even after hours on the phone as unofficial tech support, he'd never complain once. And Chris was devoted, deeply, to his family. He talked of teaming up with his mother to design a new IQ test. He taught his father to play the video game Counter Strike, one of their favorites ways to spend time with each other. He showed his brother how to build the perfect gaming computer, a hobby they both sank into. He left us far too soon and the world is a poorer place for it. He is survived by his brother, Sean Stewart-Muñiz, his father, Angel Muñiz, his mother, Diane Ramirez and her husband Emmanuel Ramirez.

Published in the Miami Herald on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close