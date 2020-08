Or Copy this URL to Share

RUSSELL, CHRISTY Christy "Fannie Annie" Russell, 68, renowned, headlining variety performance artist at Miami's 'Follies International', passed away July 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. Online and other memorial services will be scheduled at a later dates.



