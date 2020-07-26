Claire Ackman

ACKMAN, CLAIRE Passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 at 89 years old. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Martin Ackman. She is survived by her devoted children Scott & Judy Ackman, Linda & Michael Bittel; her grandchildren Abbey & Larry Feinberg, Matthew & Melissa Bittel, Brett Hattenbach; her great-grandchildren Lily and Julia Feinberg, Olivia, Brayden and Caleb Bittel; her brother Alan (Sarina) Hirsch and sister-in-law Carmela Ackman. Claire was born in Jamaica, New York on August 8, 1930. She and Martin moved to Miami in 1955 to raise their family. Due to the pandemic, there will be graveside funeral services for immediate family only on Monday, July 27, 2020. Donations may be made in Claire's memory to Temple Judea or the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.



