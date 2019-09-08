Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire Evelyn MaDan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MaDan, CLAIRE EVELYN On Monday, July 22, 2019, Claire Evelyn MaDan passed away peacefully in her sleep at Wellness Living in North Miami. She was 95. Her son James and her granddaughter, Corina, survive her. Her parents, her half-sister Dal and sadly her husband, preceded Claire in death. Claire was born on December 20th, 1923 in Swampscott, Massachusetts to John and Mary (Goss) Armitage. During WWII she joined the Navy and married Marine Corps Staff Sergeant James Glenn Burrough who was tragically killed in the Pacific. Their little boy James would follow his Father's footsteps into the Marine Corps. After getting clean and sober on August 3rd, 1957 at age of 33 Claire dedicated her life to carry the message of recovery into jails and institutions. She was awarded a Doctoral Degree in Psychology and Humanities, (honoris causa) in recognition of her counseling for alcoholics and addicts for over 30 years in Miami Springs at the MaDan Center. Numerous awards by State and local Judicial bodies acknowledge her pioneer influence in bringing about important procedural changes in the jail and court system to accept diversion to a treatment facility as a better alternative for the alcoholic and addicted person. Procedures that were imitated and eventually adopted nationwide. She was instrumental in starting many support groups. Alateen, a group specifically for children of Alcoholics, existed only on the West Coast, and Claire inspired her son to start the first group on the East Coast. She created the CHANGE Group, a recovery program at Camillus House and every Thursday she could be found carrying the message of recovery into the Dade County Stockade. She helped countless individuals that were sent to her by the Court System and counseled many people changing lives forever. One of Claire's crowning achievements was the MaDan Act, FL.§397 which allowed families and friends of a drug-addicted person to seek involuntary commitment for short term treatment through the Courts. The goal was stabilization, with the intention of compelling the addict to seek further treatment to achieve recovery. This Florida Statue saved many lives. Clarie served as Chaplain for American Legion Post 98 in Coral Gables, was a member of Post 32 in Hialeah and was an avid ballroom dancer. An open meeting memorial service was conducted at the Poinciana Methdoist Church in Miami Springs. The ulogist was Ed Cooke a decade long co-worker at the Dade County Alcohol and Drug Treatment Program.

