Lomazzo, Clara , 94, a devoted wife, was taken to heaven by angels on Sunday May 10th . Born in Campli, Italy on June 29, 1925, she came to the US in 1938. She lived in Biscayne Park, FL, where she was a resident for many decades. Her joys were being with her family, traveling, and cruising. Clara was the life of the party. Her passion as a realtor led to the founding of Lomazzo Realty. Clara volunteered at St. Rosa Lima Church where she was a member for over 60 years. Predeceased by Joseph, her beloved husband of 64 years, parents, Maria and Italo Fagnanai, brother, Vincent Fagnani, and Sister, Lillian DiMiscio. Survived by nieces Amy Pettit (David), Mary Keegan (Michael), Joyce Flicker (Michael), Christine Montelione (Vincent), Rosemary O'Dowd (Frank), nephew Vincent Fagnani, Jr., 19 great nieces & nephews and 12 great, great nieces & nephews. A special person to all who knew her, she was loving, kindhearted and very generous. Clara will be with us in memories that we shared and she will always be watching over us. Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home June 3rd , viewing 9-12AM. Mass at 1PM St. Rose of Lima.



