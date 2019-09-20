Our mother Clara passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019. She was the daughter of Wenceslao Fentanes and Rosa Muñoz, sister of Gloria, widow of Juan Pollo Alcaire, mother of Juan R., Maria R. and Felix G., grandmother of Juan (Papo), Ricky, Jorgey, Carlos, David, Jonathan and Emily Pollo and Maria, Cristi, Raquel, Sandra and Alfonsin Villaraos, aunt of Teresita and great grandmother of Oscar, Hugo and Alida Pollo, Noah and Reagan Serrano and Gabriel Dominguez. Viewing will be at Bernardo Garcia Funeral Home, 865 W 49th St, Hialeah, FL, on Thursday, 9/19/19 beginning at 6:00 PM. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, 9/20/19 at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 4497 W 1st Ave., Hialeah FL. Following the mass interment will be at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, 6200 SW 77th Avenue, Miami, FL. The family will be forever indebted to all who offered prayers and emotional support, may God bless you all.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 20, 2019