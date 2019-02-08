BERKOWITZ, CLARICE GROPPER, 92, born and raised in Miami, beloved wife of her late husband of 48 years, Harold Berkowitz, and sister of the late Lucille and Thelma Lattanzi, passed away on Tuesday, February 5th. She will be forever cherished by her two children Elyse and Fred (Patty), her Grandchildren Shawn (wife Elyse) and Charissa, by her Great-Grandson Ethan, by her brother and sister in law Don and Lani Berkowitz, and by her numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services to be held on Friday, February 8, at 11 AM at Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapels Mt. Nebo (Kendall) 5900 SW 77th Avenue, Miami 33143 followed by interment and graveside services at Woodlawn Park Cemetery, 3260 SW 8th Street, Miami 33135.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 8, 2019