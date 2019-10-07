Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudia Ann Pinder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PINDER, CLAUDIA ANN Flight attendant for 53 years, took her final flight on September 22, 2019, after extended illness. Claudia was born on March 29, 1946 and lived her entire life in South Florida. She graduated from Hialeah High School's class of 1964 and National Airlines Stewardess Training in October 1965. After 14 years, National was acquired by Pan Am and Claudia became a famed Pan Am Flight Attendant. During that time, she traveled the world including serving as purser during Operation Desert Storm on Military Airlift Command (MAC) charter flights to and from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. When Pan Am was acquired by Delta Airlines in 1991, Claudia joined the Delta team. With Delta, Claudia continued her career as a flight attendant and also worked in management and training positions. Claudia's first love was always flying. Leading teams in the air, mentoring other flight attendants, ensuring the safety of passengers and crew. One of the highlights of her career was earning the coveted 50-year pin. Claudia was a lover of books, dance, all things Coca-Cola, football, animals, travel, and mostly, people. Her stories, wisdom, smiles, and laughter will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Claudia is survived by her brother Tommy (Barbara) and sister Michelle and many extended family members and lifelong friends. A funeral mass will be held on October 19 at 11 am at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 1301 SW 136 Avenue, Davie, FL. In honor of Claudia's love for animals, and in lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in her name to Good Karma Pet Rescue of South Florida. You may write a tribute in honor of Claudia on her memoriam page at

PINDER, CLAUDIA ANN Flight attendant for 53 years, took her final flight on September 22, 2019, after extended illness. Claudia was born on March 29, 1946 and lived her entire life in South Florida. She graduated from Hialeah High School's class of 1964 and National Airlines Stewardess Training in October 1965. After 14 years, National was acquired by Pan Am and Claudia became a famed Pan Am Flight Attendant. During that time, she traveled the world including serving as purser during Operation Desert Storm on Military Airlift Command (MAC) charter flights to and from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. When Pan Am was acquired by Delta Airlines in 1991, Claudia joined the Delta team. With Delta, Claudia continued her career as a flight attendant and also worked in management and training positions. Claudia's first love was always flying. Leading teams in the air, mentoring other flight attendants, ensuring the safety of passengers and crew. One of the highlights of her career was earning the coveted 50-year pin. Claudia was a lover of books, dance, all things Coca-Cola, football, animals, travel, and mostly, people. Her stories, wisdom, smiles, and laughter will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Claudia is survived by her brother Tommy (Barbara) and sister Michelle and many extended family members and lifelong friends. A funeral mass will be held on October 19 at 11 am at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 1301 SW 136 Avenue, Davie, FL. In honor of Claudia's love for animals, and in lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in her name to Good Karma Pet Rescue of South Florida. You may write a tribute in honor of Claudia on her memoriam page at floridafuneralhome.com Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close