Farrell, Roger Claudius Sr. of Miami transitioned to the next life unexpectedly on Monday, August 3, 2020. Roger was born in 1946 on the island of Bequia, a part of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. From the young age of 14, Roger was a deckhand on sailboats and yachts until he landed in the United States in 1970. He was married to Cassandra Chavis from 1970-1973 and Olive Farrell from 1975 until her passing in August 1995. After arriving in the United States in 1970, Roger worked as a construction worker on many projects around Miami. In the 80's, Roger and his wife Olive became entrepreneurs and opened a laundromat and a bar in North Miami. Seeing an opportunity in the local entertainment market, they opened Golden Rock Carribean Club in North Miami. Golden Rock was the largest Caribbean music nightclub at the time. Further expanding their empire, they opened a 2nd laundromat in Coconut Grove and additional night clubs: The Roman Pub and Cactus Lounge, the first black owned Gay bar in Miami. In the 90s, they added Club Passions in Hialeah. In the 2000's, he took over Donovan's Bar in North Miami. During his multiple decades in the entertainment business, Roger provided employment, entertainment, cultural awareness & fulfilment to thousands of people in the Miami area. He was survived by his five children: Alberta, Roger Jr. Travis, Brian and Evelyn. Seven Grandchildren: Antynia, Melvin, Keondra, Charles Jr., Amani, Chanel, Jaylen and Four Great- Grandchildren. There will be a viewing Friday, August 14 from 4 pm to 8 pm at the Bethel Apostolic Temple in North Miami - 1855 NW 119th St, Miami, FL 33167. The wake will be Friday night at Donovan's - 13040 NW 7th Ave, North Miami, FL 33168. The Funeral will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 1 PM at the Bethel Apostolic Temple in North Miami. The burial will take place at Caballero Rivero Dade North - 1301 Opa Locka Blvd, Miami, FL 33167 immediately following the funeral. A homecoming celebration for Roger will be Saturday, 4 PM until 11 PM at 14630 South River Drive Miami Florida 33167. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited seating inside the church. A link to watch the services online will be provided.



