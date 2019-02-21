Clayzelle E. Johnson

JOHNSON, CLAYZELLE E. 85, retired hospitality supervisor, died February 15. Survivors include her daughter, Dr. Allyson Johnson Anyanwu (Dr. Bede); son, Pete Connors; Godson, Ernest Johnson; God-daughter, Trina Mungin; 11 grand-children; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4-8 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Liberty Fellowship Church of God. Services entrusted to Range Funeral Homes 305-691-4343
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
