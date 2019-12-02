Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CNM,Anne Scupholme. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The Reverend Anne Scupholme CNM passed away on November 23rd , 2019. Anne was born on May 3rd , 1942 in Whitby, England. She was educated at Casterton School and completed her nursing training in London and midwifery training in Manchester. In 1968 she travelled to Jamaica, West Indies and in 1969 arrived in Miami, Florida where she worked as a nurse-midwife until her retirement in 2003, spending over 31 years at the University of Miami / Jackson Memorial Medical Center. She completed an undergraduate degree in religious studies at Florida international University and a graduate degree in public health from the University of Miami. Anne was one of the pioneers for the practice of nurse-midwifery in Florida and an active leader in the independent birth center movement as an alternative to traditional hospital birth settings. She worked tirelessly as ardent advocate for improved health care for women and children and those on the margins of society. Anne was inducted as a member into the Hall of Fame of the University of Miami School of Medicine / Jackson Women's Hospital center in 2007 in recognition for exemplary ontributions in the field of women's health. In 1998, Anne was ordained as a deacon in Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Miami where she served on staff for 5 years. In 2003, Anne relocated to Charlottesville, Virginia, where she continued to work as a licensed deacon serving in several Episcopal parishes, and was an active member of the diocesan committee that initiated the first training program for deacons in the Diocese of Virginia. She continued to serve and advocate for justice for disadvantaged people in rural Albemarle until her death. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank may be made in her memory. Anne is survived by her sister Margaret Beaujeux and her husband Paul. Another sister, Barbara Huckell, preceded Anne in death. A Memorial Eucharist will be held at Buck Mountain Episcopal Church, Earlysville, VA in January 2020. Later, her ashes will be scattered in the churchyard of Christ Church, Ugthorpe, England, the church in which she was baptized. Published in the Miami Herald and Daily Progress, Charlottesville

