DUGANNE, COL. ROBERT A. 82 passed away suddenly on June 16 in Miami, FL. The son of George and Grace Duganne (deceased), Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Palm Beach for 3 years before moving to Miami where he excelled in football, baseball and swimming. At 12, Bob pitched the first no-hitter in So. Fla. Little League history only to have his pitching career end when he broke his wrist during a boxing match at the Allapattah Y. Shortly thereafter, he took to the pool and was awarded All-County honors 3 years in a row while a student at Miami Jackson HS. Attending University of Fla on a swimming scholarship, Bob was awarded All-SEC and All-American honors as a member of the Gator swim team, was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity and was named the Distinguished Military Graduate upon graduation in 1960. Commissioned a 2nd Lt. in the Air Force at graduation, Bob traveled to Moody AFB where he received his "wings" and was married. He went on to serve in the Air Force for 28 years including 13 months in Viet Nam. During retirement, he mentored "at risk" teenagers at a "last chance" middle school in San Antonio, TX, became an avid cyclist, swimmer and followed Gator sports with much enthusiasm. Bob is survived by his two children, Erina Duganne Hunt (John) of Austin, TX; Brendan Duganne of San Antonio, TX; two grandchildren, Tiernan and Orla Hunt; former wife, Carol of San Antonio; sister, Gail Duganne Gregg (Bill) of Miami, FL; plus numerous nieces and nephews and special friend, Jeanne LaTour. A Memorial Service will be conducted in San Antonio, TX at a date to be determined.



