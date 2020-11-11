Colette T. Evert

June 15, 1928 - November 5, 2020

Deerfield Beach, Florida - Jeanne Colette Evert, 92, passed away peacefully in Deerfield Beach, FL on November 5, 2020. Evert, known by her middle name, Colette, was born June 15, 1928 in New Rochelle, NY to Marie Clare and Joseph Nicholas Thompson. She was the youngest of ten Thompson siblings and attended the Ursuline Seminary in New Rochelle, and the Katherine Gibbs School.In 1952, she married James Evert, a tennis teaching professional she met when they were both attending the wedding of a mutual friend. The Everts moved to Florida, where for 49 years, Mr. Evert was the city of Fort Lauderdale's tennis director. He became a fixture at Holiday Park —fittingly renamed the Jimmy Evert Tennis Center in 1997.The Everts raised their five children (Drew, Chris, Jeanne, John and Clare) in Fort Lauderdale. Tennis played a big role in the family, with all of the children reaching the final of a United States national championship. Her oldest daughter, Chris, was ranked number one in the world for five years in a row and won 18 Grand Slam singles titles.While traveling with her children over several decades to junior, amateur and professional tournaments, Colette became a well-respected and admired fixture at tournaments around the world. Whether at a 12-and-Under USTA tournament in the United States or a Grand Slam championship, such as Wimbledon, Colette was embraced by players, tournament directors, television commentators, the media, coaches and fans alike.A caring, thoughtful and accepting person, she was a beloved wife and devoted mother to her children. She was an active, energetic participant in the Ft. Lauderdale community who embraced an endless array of friends from all walks of life and shared with them her infectious, positive perspective for life."Our mother was loved by everyone who knew her. She was gracious, kind and nurturing. My brothers, sisters and I couldn't have asked for a better role model or mom. We will miss her dearly," said her oldest daughter, Chris Evert. "She never had a bad word to say about anybody and would often cheer for our opponents when they played well against us. If there is a Hall of Fame for Tennis Mom's, she was undoubtedly the first inductee," she added.Along with her deep commitment to her family, Colette also had a deep commitment to her faith that was always a guiding beacon in everything she undertook in her life. Her "home away from home" was St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Not only did all her children attend Grade School there, but later she became a Minister of the Eucharist. In this selfless capacity, she brought the Sacrament of Communion to homebound Catholics in area nursing homes and assisted-living facilities who were ill or otherwise unable to attend Mass.Colette was predeceased by her husband in 2015 and her daughter Jeanne Evert Dubin earlier this year. She is survived by son Drew Evert and wife Penny, of Delray Beach, Florida; daughter Chris Evert, of Boca Raton, Florida; son John Evert and his wife Mary of Boca Raton, Florida; daughter Clare Evert-Shane and husband Steven Shane, of Aspen, Colorado; 10 grandchildren: Anna Evert-DeHoag, Lauren Evert-Crawford, Eric Dubin, Catie Dubin, Alex Mill, Nicky Mill, Colton Mill, Siena Evert, Tatum Shane and Remi Shane; and seven great-grandchildren (Andrew, Lillian, Jeffrey, Hailey, Savannah, Mason and Olivia).A private viewing for the family will be held at Fred Hunter Funeral Home in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on Wednesday evening, November 11. A Memorial Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 12 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, located at 901 N.E. 2nd Street, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Following the Mass there will be a private family interment service.In lieu of flowers, friends of Colette's family are asked to donate to the Jimmy Evert Merit Scholarship Fund, which honors Mr. Evert's legacy of enriching children's lives through the sport of tennis. Given her commitment and involvement with tennis, Colette had expressed her desire to the family to join her husband's fund upon her passing. Contributions provide private lessons and educational enhancement for underserved and at-risk children throughout the United States. Checks can be made payable to the USTA Foundation and sent to: Jimmy Evert Merit Scholarship Fund, 70 West Red Oak Lane, White Plains, NY 10604.





