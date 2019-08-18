BRINKMAN, COLIN, 87, went to be with our Lord on August 11, 2019 at his home in Miami, Florida. He was born in Pittsburg, Kansas on October 6, 1931. He is survived by Carol, his loving wife of 66 years, his daughter Alva Horton, son-in-law Scott Horton, grandchildren Jeremy Horton (Kirsten), Jamie Horton, Casey McLellan, Jake Horton (Amanda), and great grandchildren Aydia, Alyza, and Arthur. Colin was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He always had a story to tell and a song to sing. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 3:00 p.m. at Sunrise Presbyterian Church at 18400 NW 68th Ave. Hialeah, Florida.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 18, 2019