ABERNATHY, COLLEEN BELLE passed away on July 10, 2020. Colleen was a native Miamian, born to Lucy Mayo Yongue and Clement Cary Abernathy on August 18,1926. She was the third youngest of her siblings Connie Alexander, (Deceased July,1993) Cary Abernathy (Deceased July,1995) and Ann (Wally) Livingstone, and had a deep affection for them all. Colleen and her siblings would spend their summers at their grandparents' Jessie David "J.D." and Janie Lee Yongue, house in Sebastian, FL. The historical mansion was built by her grandfather in the early 1900s and was called "Riverside" as it overlooked the Indian River. They created great memories of the times they spent in Sebastian with their grandparents and Colleen loved to talk about those days. Colleen also had numerous first cousins that she grew up with and kept in touch with throughout her life. She kept everyone updated and was a great source of family information. She graduated from Miami Senior High School and worked for forty years at the Clerk of the Circuit Court office of Dade County. Colleen became Dade County's first female County Recorder and retired as the Executive to Circuit Courts. Although she never married and had children of her own, Colleen was everybody's beloved second mother. She had a deep affection for her nieces and nephews; Cheryl (Gregg) King, Jerry Alexander (Deceased January 2007) Ronald Alexander (Deceased June, 2015) and his wife Debbie, David Livingstone, James (Becky) Livingstone, and Lisa (Walter) Weaver. She was also much loved by all of her great nieces and nephews; Heidi, Ken, Kelly, Tracy, Ray, Robert, Randall, Mikaela, Sean and Lewis and played an active role in their lives. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the American Cancer Society
.