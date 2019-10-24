Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance L. Renaud. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Constance L Renaud age 88, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019, born October 12, 1931. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Regis T. Renaud (June '08) and son Richard Theodore Renaud (May '16). Mrs. Renaud is survived by her children Theresa Renaud, Regina Diaz (husband Luis) Fred Renaud, Dawn Menendez (husband Julio), 12 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Renaud was a talented and renowned artist in the local art scene and art educator for the Miami-Dade Public School System. Upon her retirement, she continued to mentor art education students at her Alma Mater, Florida International University, as an adjunct faculty member. She was an active member of the Women's Caucus for Art and ADK Florida Phi Chapter, District IX. Throughout her life, she was an inspiration to many and will be missed. Visitation will be held on Saturday 10/26/19 from 2 pm through 7 pm. Funeral services will be held on Sunday 10/27/19 from 11 am to 1 pm at: Caballero Rivera Southern Funeral Home 15011 W Dixie Highway North Miami Fl 33181 Interment to follow service. Family and friends are invited to share in refreshments after the service. Information will be provided at the service.

