Constance (Connie) Lucretia Merwine passed away on December 13, 2019. Connie was predeceased by her parents, Madeline and Edgar Manley, her husband William (Bill) Merwine, and her first husband, James Everett Scott. She is survived by her children Ellen Gibson, Shirley Rowe, and James Scott and her step-daughter Lea Ditto Kusick. A family memorial gathering will occur on Jan 3, 2020 at Dade Memorial Park, 1301 Opa Locka Blvd., Miami, FL 33167. Connie’s full obituary can be found on Everloved.com.
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 20, 2019