CONSTANCE POLLOCK GORDON

Service Information
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA
30092
(770)-448-5757
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Crossroads Church
Dunwoody, GA
View Map
Obituary
GORDON, CONSTANCE POLLOCK 8/31/1948-7/22/2019 Connie P. Gordon, age 70, of Doraville, GA, formerly of Hialeah, FL. passed away July 22, 2019. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. July 27, 2019, at Crossroads Church of Dunwoody. Prior to 1983, Connie faithfully attended First Baptist Church of Hialeah. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Echols J. Pollock and Alice Oren Pollock; son, Chad, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Danny "Chuck" Gordon; son, Jonathan and his wife; daughter, Carolyn. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com Arrangements entrusted by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. 770-448-5757.
Published in the Miami Herald on July 24, 2019
