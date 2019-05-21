Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance Scherr VanderWyden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Constance Scherr VanderWyden Passed away on May 18, 2019, shortly after her 96th birthday. Born in Chicago in 1923, she is the second of five children of Franz and Louise Scherr, founders of Miami's Parrot Jungle. At the age of three, the family moved to Homestead, later settling in the Kendall area in 1936 to create Parrot Jungle. For a good part of her life, she and her siblings worked in the family business. She attended Ponce de Leon High School, later CGHS, where she was a Cavalette. She also attended the University of Miami where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha. At Richmond Air Base in 1945, she met William P. VanderWyden, Jr., who served in the US Navy during World War II. They married in January 1946 at the Church of the Little Flower in Coral Gables. She was a founding member of Epiphany and St. Louis parishes where she was active in many ministries. At St. Louis, she was the "pamphlet rack lady" and helped run the St. Louis Bookstore. She was never seen without a butterfly pin on her blouse or coat. Family was always the most important thing to her. She enjoyed family gatherings—weekly family dinners at local restaurants, weekend family swimming, Christmas stockings, Easter egg hunts for the grandchildren. She is survived by her four sons, William III (Susan) and Bruce (Rhonda) of Miami, Michael (June) of Crystal River, and Patrick of Albuquerque, eight grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. Services will be held privately with internment at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery. Please buy flowers for a loved one of your choice. Donations are requested for Catholic Hospice of Miami or .

