HATCHER, CORA "COKIE" a.k.a., Cora Alberta Vevera, sister of former Iowa City Mayor, Robert Vevera) passed away on 17 December 2019 at the age of 88 years. She was the loving wife to two husbands (Francis E. Neuzil, Sr and Haywood I. Hatcher), mother of seven children with Francis Neuzil (five boys and two girls) and was a successful sales woman in the South Florida music industry, a rare feat during the 1960s. She was predeceased by both husbands; two sons - Michael and Barry; and daughter - Barbara. She is survived by her sons Ed, Jerry and Robert Neuzil; daughter Terry Ann Murphy; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren. Her remains will be interned with her deceased husband, Haywood Hatcher, in the Woodland Cemetery in Kendall, FL.

