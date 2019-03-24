Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cori Gacusana. View Sign

GACUSANA, CORI 57, died suddenly and unexpectedly of a heart attack on March 10. She was at home with her mother, Kathy Burkhart, and her canine children - champion Sirius Black and Iris, both standard poodles. Cori was born in Pensacola while her father, Jose Gacusana, was studying to be a Marine fighter pilot. She and her family subsequently returned to Miami Beach where Cori attended school and graduated from Miami Beach High School. Cori's overwhelming love of dogs led her to dog grooming school followed by the opening of Cori's Creative Grooming on Coral Way in Miami. Together with her longtime business associate and good friend, Josie Marx, Cori's Creative Grooming has been in business for over 30 years and Cori was recognized as a master groomer. In addition, she raised and trained a number of champion standard poodles, her favorite breed. Cori is survived by her mother, Kathy Burkhart, brother Joseph, and three beloved nephews Joseph and Timothy Mezyk and Garrett Gacusana, as well as many friends who loved her. Cori had an amazing spirit and a generous soul. She is greatly missed. A Mass to celebrate her life will be held on April 5 at 6 pm at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 2750 McFarlane Road, Coconut Grove, FL.

