MORRISON, COURTNEY KAYE, born in Miami, FL on March 18, 2001. Courtney was diagnosed with semi-lobar holoprosencephaly. She was confined to a wheel chair and ventilator dependent. Since age 16 months, Courtney attended a PPEC, a center for medically fragile children. The PPEC provides nursing, respiratory services physical therapy, education, field trips, annual Christmas parties and other social events. Courtney was very social, had a sweet spirit and smile that blessed so many. Survivors include Mother Kimberly Rowe; Father Jeff Cross; Maternal Grandmother Jane Rowe; Aunts Melissa Levy (Ben), Jean Manners (Jeff); Uncle Billy Rowe; Cousin Ashley Falk (Eric); and wonderful nurses who provided excellent care and loved her. Preceded in death by maternal grandfather William R. Rowe. Viewing will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 am with services beginning at 12 noon at Stanfill Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed allowing a maximum of 22 people in the chapel at a time. Burial to follow (2 PM) at Woodlawn Park South, 11655 SW 117 Ave.



