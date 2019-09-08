Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Courtney R. Thompson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THOMPSON, COURTNEY R. On Monday, July 15, 2019, Courtney R. Thompson passed away peacefully in Mission Viejo, CA at the age of 64. Born in Chicago, January 22, 1955, and adopted at birth by Ralph and Marion Thompson of Park Ridge, IL. He attended Butler University and then completed his studies in Communication at Loyola. His early career was in hospitality at Hyatt and Ritz Carlton, as the original Concierge. Then focused on Media, Entertainment and was brought to San Diego to run K-Best radio and was involved in production and management. He also was in management of Love 94 and WNWS in Miami. He founded, Broadcast Direct in Miami, was a Director of Media Services Group and then Thompson Marketing and Advertising. Courtney had a passion and zest for life, loved to travel, was an excellent chef, and supported the arts and many non-profits; he was involved with Special Olympics and was the recipient of "Man of the Year" from Special Olympics. He was community-minded and was Chair of the Coral Gables Traffic Advisory Board. He had a quick wit and a very big heart and always had advice for those in his circle and beyond. He is survived by his loving wife, Jill Marie Thompson, stepson Brian Daley, brother Todd Landacre, sister Beth Leonard, nephew Doug, and loving service dog Lola as well as many close friends and associates around the country. Celebration of Life will be held at Coral Gables Country Club, Friday, September 13, from 6-9. In lieu of flowers donations in his honor to Miracle Society of Big Brothers and Big Sisters Miami.

