73 years old from Adventura,Florida Craig died peacefully after a very long battle with cancer surrounded by his family and friends on March 10, 2019. He was born at Fort Rucker in Alabama to Francis Nolan and Jean Smith Nolan. He lived most of his life in Brooklyn, N.Y. and Manhattan, California, Haiti, and moved to Florida in 1983. He attended University of Louisville, Ky. Craig was an advertising specialist and had his own company, Adpro Enterprises on Flagler in Miami for 27 years. Craig was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Miami Shores, Fl. He has been an active member of the Men's Emmaus group. His first Retreat was #3. He started a ministry 8 years ago at the Krystal Bay Nursing Home in North Miami with the help of his Emmaus brothers. Craig has been a member in good standing in the Alcoholics Anonymous program of recovery for many years. He has sponsored three children with Children's International for many years. In his younger years he had produced many artists in the music industry, rock concerts and music festivals in the U.S. and Canada. In recent years he supported Broadway America Theater by attending many Broadway shows. He also enjoyed going to casinos and playing Blackjack. Craig and his wife, Sandy were world travelers and visited many places i.e.China, India, Tibet, Egypt, Italy, England, Holy Land, Russia, Paris, Lourdes, Fatima, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Africa, Swaziland, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, and Barcelona and also many many cruises. Craig was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his loving caring wife, Sandy; his step daughters Theresa Lee, Christine Boudreau and Barbara Anne Boudreau; his grandchildren Cassandra Stearns Garceron, Ryan Baker and Dylan Baker; his great grandchildren Oliver Garceron and Indiana Garceron. He was expecting another great grandchild in August of this year. He is also survived by his cousins Kyle Zinter and Karen Hettrick their children and families. He will be missed tremendously by all who knew and loved him. Funeral services will be held Thursday March 14, 2019 between hours of 1:00 pm and 8:00 pm at Caballero Rivero Southern Funeral Home at 15011 West Dixie Highway North Miami. A Catholic Mass will be held on Friday March 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at Saint Rose of Lima in Miami Shores followed by burial at Fred Hunters Cemetery at 6301 Taft St. Hollywood, Fla. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the

6301 Taft Street

Hollywood , FL 33024-5934

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.