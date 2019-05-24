Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig Wheeling. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Craig Wheeling passed away on April 20 at his home in Miami. Born in Miami in 1953, he attended Coral Gables High school. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tulane University, a bachelor of Science from Florida International University and am=n MBA from Vanderbilt University. His professional career was focused on finance and agriculture and he was employed as CEO of Brooks Tropicals for two decades. He was a fourth generation South Florida farmer who personally cultivated disown avocado groves in the Redlands. He enjoyed nture and history. He was an avid and expert marksman. Craig was predeceased by his parents Keith and Betty Wheeling. he is survived by his daughters Tiffany Grace Wheeling and Emily Catherine Wheeling whom he loved dearly. Services were held.

