Drebbin, Cristina Falla passed away on Saturday the 18th of January, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Havana, Cuba on October 16, 1930. Cristina is predeceased by her husband Lieutenant Colonel Harry R. Drebbin, US Air Force (retired). She leaves her children Emilio M. Cosculluela, Christy Smith, and Ana M Buchenhorner; grandchildren Walter Nuñez and wife Alina Nuñez, Carolyn Buchenhorner (deceased), Michael E. Buchenhorner and wife Natalia Abondano; great-grandchildren Aric, Aidan and Ava Nuñez (the "A Team"), and Emma Grace Buchenhorner; as well as her sister Elena Echevarría and husband Oscar Echevarría. A long-time resident of Coral Gables, Cristina worked as a realtor for many years and was active in local politics. A lifelong animal lover, her dog Billie was by her side throughout her illness. Cristina will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with her beloved Harry. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Greater Miami.

