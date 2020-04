Crusco Suarez, Deyanira 88, of Miami, Floridapassed away on April 13, 2020 from complications from COVID-19. Born in Havana, Cuba, Deyanira arrived in Miami in 1962 with her husband and two children as part of the Cuban refugee migration. She worked for many years as a Fire Inspector for the City of Hialeah and the City of Miami. After retiring, she remained active in the Cuban-American community as a member of the Orden CaballerosDe La Luz, Los Municipios Cubano En El Exilio, and as a Feria De Los Municipios organizer.She is survived by her children Deya (Neil) Friedman, David (Caridad) Suarez, and Daniel (Louise) Suarez, and by her grandchildren Naama and Nichol Friedman.