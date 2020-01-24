Cynthia Bott Pintzow passed away on January 22, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She spent her early years in the Bahamas, before moving with her family to Miami where she lived for more than 60 years. During her life, she worked as a teacher for special needs children and enjoyed her many other loves: her grandchildren, running, biking, Colorado, travel, her dogs, and most of all, her husband Bill. She will be greatly missed by her surviving and beloved husband, her brothers, Kermit and Allen, her children, Michelle (husband Alan), Stephen, Andrea (husband Kyle), Perry (wife Margie), and Ilene, her grandchildren, Jordan, Alec, Jesi, Scott, Brian, Daniel, Adam, Hailey, Joshua, and Zachary, and her great grandson, Caleb. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Rubin, and her first husband, Stanley.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 24, 2020