Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Parrish Rosasco.

ROSASCO, CYNTHIA PARRISH, age 69, passed away suddenly July 13, 2019 with family by her side. She was born in Miami, Florida to Wallace Roy "W.R." and Claire Parrish, March 31, 1950. She was the eldest daughter of six children and loved to help "mother" her siblings. After high school, Cindy became a nurse. She met Bob Rosasco in 1972 and married him in 1974. They had two children, Robbie and Meredith. Although Cindy maintained her nursing license until 2018, she devoted her life to raising her children and creating a home for her loved ones. She was the epitome of a mother, wife, and friend. Cindy was a long-time member of Kendall Presbyterian Church. She was known as Mama Cindy to kids she taught in youth group. Most notably, Cindy was a large part of her family and friend's lives; the glue that held everyone together. She was a loving and caring woman, someone who was genuine and never gave up on any one. She has many people who have depended on her through out their lives, and so many people who have and will continue to love and miss her. She is preceded in death by her parents, W.R. and Claire Parrish, her son Robbie Rosasco, her brothers Wally Parrish Jr., Clay Parrish, and Shane Parrish, her brother-in-law Randy Rugg. She is survived by her husband Bob, her daughter Meredith Pastora (Hugo) and grandsons Logan and Lucas Pastora; brother Brett Parrish (Kim); sister Lori Rugg; nieces Amber Kirkpatrick (Matt) Courtney McCall (Zach), Hunter Parrish, Lindsey Rugg Alfonso (Raul); nephew Colter Parrish (Ashley); great nephews and nieces Kent and Wimberlee Kirkpatrick, Rivers and Porter McCall, Arbour Parrish, and Benjamin Alfonso. Cindy is also succeeding her great aunt Nevelle Furse, great uncles Cecil E. Vaughn and Cecil C. Vaughn, as well as their extensive families. A viewing will be held at Stanfill Funeral Home Thursday July 18, 2019 at 6:30PM-10:30PM and a service at Kendall Presbyterian Church 8485 SW 112 Street Friday July 19, 2019 at 1PM.

