Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for D. Patane Isabel. View Sign Service Information Vior Funeral Home 291 NW 37 Ave Miami , FL 33125 (305)-643-3131 Send Flowers Obituary

Patane, Isabel D. , the loving widow of Louis Patane, passed away Dec. 30, 2019 in Miami, FL. She was predeceased by her brother, Mario Diaz and sister-in-law, Carmelina Milne. Isabel was born Sept. 2, 1932 in Cardenas, Cuba. She was a devoted mother to her 3 children, Millie Patane, Joseph Patane & Jeanette Manent, and loving grandmother to her 8 grandchildren; Vanessa, Arturo, Danielle, Luisa, Christopher, Gina, Jose & Alexander. Isabel is also survived by her sister-in-law, Elsa Diaz and her nieces Anne, Idania & Elizabeth. Isabel was a woman ahead of her time. She was independent and had a no-nonsense attitude. Her sense of humor and outgoing attitude made her the life of the party. She enjoyed large family reunions and loved to travel. She coordinated an unforgettable cruise vacation with all her children & grandchildren. Isabel was the glue that held the family together with her love, generosity, and dedication. She will be greatly missed. Please join us on Sat, Jan. 4 th at Vior Funeral Home at 291 N.W. 37 th Avenue, Miami, FL 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Patane, Isabel D. , the loving widow of Louis Patane, passed away Dec. 30, 2019 in Miami, FL. She was predeceased by her brother, Mario Diaz and sister-in-law, Carmelina Milne. Isabel was born Sept. 2, 1932 in Cardenas, Cuba. She was a devoted mother to her 3 children, Millie Patane, Joseph Patane & Jeanette Manent, and loving grandmother to her 8 grandchildren; Vanessa, Arturo, Danielle, Luisa, Christopher, Gina, Jose & Alexander. Isabel is also survived by her sister-in-law, Elsa Diaz and her nieces Anne, Idania & Elizabeth. Isabel was a woman ahead of her time. She was independent and had a no-nonsense attitude. Her sense of humor and outgoing attitude made her the life of the party. She enjoyed large family reunions and loved to travel. She coordinated an unforgettable cruise vacation with all her children & grandchildren. Isabel was the glue that held the family together with her love, generosity, and dedication. She will be greatly missed. Please join us on Sat, Jan. 4 th at Vior Funeral Home at 291 N.W. 37 th Avenue, Miami, FL 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm. Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close