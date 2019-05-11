Dale I. Graham, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on May 8, 2019 in Kendall, Florida at the age of 78. Dale served as Senior Vice President of The Allen Morris Company where he worked for more than 40 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Jo Ann; son Nicholas and wife Karen; son Jason and wife Katie; son Adam and wife Betty; five proud grandsons and three adoring granddaughters. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in honor of Elias Dale Graham in loving memory of his "Pop Pop" to the MASfoundation.org for the cause of Heart4Heart. A celebration of Dale's life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 11, 2019