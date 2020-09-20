Dana Miller Schornstein 1961-2020 After a heroic 30-year battle with multiple sclerosis, Dana died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on September 13, 2020. She was 59 years old. Her exceptional courage will forever inspire the loved ones she left behind. Dana grew up in the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles. She graduated from the University of Denver with a Mass Communications degree. After a short stint living in Miami, FL and working in the advertising industry, she moved back to California and began a career in visual effects film production. She received screen credit on over a half dozen major movie releases including Poltergeist II: The Other Side, The Lost Boys, and The Abyss, which won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects in 1990. Dana's natural curiosity, positivity, and genuine interest in people left an appreciative smile on the face of everyone she encountered. Albert Camus captures Dana's egalitarian approach to life in her favorite college quote: "Don't walk behind me; I may not lead. Don't walk in front of me; I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend." She was a loving spouse and a devoted mother. Dana is survived by her husband of 35 years, Hal Schornstein, her three adult children Brittany Schornstein, Lucas Schornstein, and Chace Schornstein, her father Dr. Irwin Miller (Helen) and her sisters Ellen Gleitman (Rick) and Julie Alpert (Derek). Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to your local chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Inquiries can be made to Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary at 707.838.6000 or by visiting www.whcmortuary.com
.