OLSON, DANIEL EDWIN, 62, born in Miami, Florida, passed away on May 2, 2019, in Miami, Florida. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Del and Sue Olson. He is survived by his four children; Chelsea John Alexander from his first marriage to Kathryn McDonald, and Nicholas and Elle from his second marriage to Lynn Martinez. Dan is also survived by his two sisters, Karen Foley of Miami and Julie McRae of Tallahassee, along with his Uncle Mike & Aunt Marie Harrison of Fort Lauderdale. A Miami native born and raised, Dan went to Southwest Miami Senior High and graduated from the University of Miami as an All- American diver with a degree in communications in 1981. He worked in the TV industry as a technical director for local news, with the last 30 years of his career at WSVN Channel 7, where he proudly won an Emmy for directing a live show. An avid water sports enthusiast, golfer, chef, Harley Davidson owner, and grill master, Dan will be greatly missed by his many friends and family.

