MINTZ, Dr. Daniel H. 1930-2020 Founding Scientific Director, Diabetes Research Institute University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Scientist, Clinician, Teacher, Humanitarian. Formerly Chief of Endocrinology and Acting Chief of Medicine University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Died Saturday, April 18,2020 He was predeceased by his loving wife Dawn, Mother of his Children. Survived by his adoring wife of 23 years, Marge. Children: Dr. David Mintz (Anni), Denise DiTolla (Jeffrey) and Debbie Mintz Grandchildren: Mika and Arianna Mintz, Noah, Elijah, and Jacob MintzRoberts Maia and Giana DiTolla His brother: Dr. Mickey Mintz (Joan) And his blended family: Children: Gary Kleiman, Glenn Kleiman ( Gise Terner) Grandchildren: Alison and Marley Kleiman (Josh), Ben and Daniel Kleiman. He will be sorrowfully missed by his very devoted dog, Katie. Our deep and heartfelt thanks to his nephew, Dr. Bruce Mintz, who shepherded our family through this very difficult time. In light of the current pandemic, memorial services will be postponed to a safer time. If you wish to consider a donation, the family suggests Thomas Malek, PHD, Professor and Chair Dept. Microbiology and Immunology University of Miami Miller School of Medicine 1600 NW 10 th Avenue (3119) Miami, FL 33136
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 22, 2020