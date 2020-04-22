Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Daniel H. MINTZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MINTZ, Dr. Daniel H. 1930-2020 Founding Scientific Director, Diabetes Research Institute University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Scientist, Clinician, Teacher, Humanitarian. Formerly Chief of Endocrinology and Acting Chief of Medicine University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Died Saturday, April 18,2020 He was predeceased by his loving wife Dawn, Mother of his Children. Survived by his adoring wife of 23 years, Marge. Children: Dr. David Mintz (Anni), Denise DiTolla (Jeffrey) and Debbie Mintz Grandchildren: Mika and Arianna Mintz, Noah, Elijah, and Jacob MintzRoberts Maia and Giana DiTolla His brother: Dr. Mickey Mintz (Joan) And his blended family: Children: Gary Kleiman, Glenn Kleiman ( Gise Terner) Grandchildren: Alison and Marley Kleiman (Josh), Ben and Daniel Kleiman. He will be sorrowfully missed by his very devoted dog, Katie. Our deep and heartfelt thanks to his nephew, Dr. Bruce Mintz, who shepherded our family through this very difficult time. In light of the current pandemic, memorial services will be postponed to a safer time. If you wish to consider a donation, the family suggests Thomas Malek, PHD, Professor and Chair Dept. Microbiology and Immunology University of Miami Miller School of Medicine 1600 NW 10 th Avenue (3119) Miami, FL 33136

MINTZ, Dr. Daniel H. 1930-2020 Founding Scientific Director, Diabetes Research Institute University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Scientist, Clinician, Teacher, Humanitarian. Formerly Chief of Endocrinology and Acting Chief of Medicine University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Died Saturday, April 18,2020 He was predeceased by his loving wife Dawn, Mother of his Children. Survived by his adoring wife of 23 years, Marge. Children: Dr. David Mintz (Anni), Denise DiTolla (Jeffrey) and Debbie Mintz Grandchildren: Mika and Arianna Mintz, Noah, Elijah, and Jacob MintzRoberts Maia and Giana DiTolla His brother: Dr. Mickey Mintz (Joan) And his blended family: Children: Gary Kleiman, Glenn Kleiman ( Gise Terner) Grandchildren: Alison and Marley Kleiman (Josh), Ben and Daniel Kleiman. He will be sorrowfully missed by his very devoted dog, Katie. Our deep and heartfelt thanks to his nephew, Dr. Bruce Mintz, who shepherded our family through this very difficult time. In light of the current pandemic, memorial services will be postponed to a safer time. If you wish to consider a donation, the family suggests Thomas Malek, PHD, Professor and Chair Dept. Microbiology and Immunology University of Miami Miller School of Medicine 1600 NW 10 th Avenue (3119) Miami, FL 33136 Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close